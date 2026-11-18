Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman of the Presidential Working Group on State Police, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, has confirmed that the Presidency has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which provides for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila disclosed the development in a statement made available to State House correspondents in Abuja.

Checks revealed that the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, had on Monday announced the endorsement of the proposed constitutional amendment to establish state police by the 36 State Houses of Assembly, clearing the way for the bill to be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

Further checks revealed that the approval exceeds the constitutional requirement of at least 24 state assemblies under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Gbajabiamila disclosed in the statement that the bill was formally transmitted to the Executive arm on Wednesday by the President’s Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

The Chief of Staff, however, noted that President Tinubu would give the much-anticipated presidential assent to the bill after consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Gbajabiamila, who maintained that the bill would undergo legislative drafting validation at the office of the Minister of Justice, further disclosed that his working group, upon receipt of the validated version, would review it and present it, alongside its report, to the President for consideration.

The statement expressed appreciation to both chambers of the National Assembly, the 36 state governors, the State Houses of Assembly and all Nigerians who had demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.

The statement read: “All 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 States, representing two-thirds of the 36 States, as stipulated in Section 9(2) of the Constitution.

“President Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation. He will assent to the Bill at a formal signing ceremony.

“Meanwhile, the Presidential Working Group on State Police, which I chair, with the support of the Policy Advisory Committee, has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

“The draft Bill has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation. Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration.

“President Tinubu expresses his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, the 36 State Governors, the State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.”