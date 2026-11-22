The Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) has allayed fears in some quarters about the safety of its herbal drugs, insisting that it was a product of rigorous medical research by scientists led by a renowned Professor of Pharmacology.

Dismissing fears that the herbal medicines, especially the ABUAD Virucidine, could affect the kidney and the liver, the management said that all the toxic effects have been removed, making it safe for human consumption.

No fewer than three pharmaceutical products of the University, including the AB Mal, ABUAD Virucidine and AB Health Animation 250mg, were unveiled as part of efforts to expand the reach of products developed by the university.

Speaking at a parley with the Association of Pharmaceutical Products Marketers of Nigeria (APPMAN), at the weekend in Ado Ekiti, the Deputy Director of AB Pharmaceutical Services, Afolabi Oluwatoyin, assured the people that Virucidine was the result of rigorous research that saw a professor of pharmacology and therapeutics and a team of world-class researchers working day and night to produce the medicine.

She lamented Nigeria’s continued reliance on foreign herbal products, despite the country’s indigenous medicinal resources and growing research capacity, saying it amounted to a form of economic and medical dependence that must be urgently addressed.

Afolabi said the country must develop confidence in locally produced medicines, strengthen scientific research into traditional remedies and establish effective marketing strategies to make Nigerian products competitive in the domestic market.

She said the initiative to produce the herbal drugs was driven by the university founder’s vision of ensuring that Nigerians could increasingly rely on medicines developed and produced within the country.

Speaking on Virucidine, she noted that the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research did proof of concept and their conclusion, after going through every detail, was to issue a press release saying that they can vouch for ABUAD Virucidine as an immune booster.

In his remarks at the interactive meeting, the President of APPMAN, Mr Afolabi Adekanbi, said that the way to tackle the issue of fake drugs is to rely on local herbal drugs.

“Fake drugs are so prevalent that we need to try our local drugs. And I think the faking will actually be reduced if we have them as alternative medicine.

“So like what ABUAD is bringing on board, like I said, the three drugs, including the immune booster, anti-oxidant and anti-malarial drugs, you look at the packaging, the source of products, before this kind of drugs can be faked, it would take a very long time because the source, even if you look at the capsule, it’s made of vegetable. I’ve never seen a drug like that and it would be difficult to fake.”

Speaking on behalf of the founder and Chancellor of the ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, his wife Modupe Babalola the drugs have been used repeatedly by the family without any known side effects.

“Before I leave my house, I always take a spoon of this Virusidine to the university. So if I’m with 1,000 or 1 million people, I’m rest assured that nothing will happen to me. You know, it’s not easy when you have elderly people, you need to protect yourself.

“Also, you will always find the drugs on Daddy’s table too. It’s always there, even in the house, in the office. It’s always there.”