Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has debunked rumour making the round that he slapped the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Bappah Bichi, just as he swore in 21 new permanent secretaries.

He described the rumour as stupid and unfounded and disclosed this while delivering an address on Tuesday at the swearing-in ceremony of 21 Permanent Secretaries, 15 Advisers, and 1 Local Government Chairman at the Government House in Kano.

According to him,” I had no any physical combat with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abdullahi Baffa Bichi that led to his removal from office”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said that the appointments of new permanent secretaries in the state were done fairly and without any political undertone.

He noted that ” It was rumoured in the state that Governor Yusuf had a physical combat with the SSG that led to him being removed from office.

However, it was in the news that the SSG was off to Egypt for medical attention that led to the appointment of the Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa as the acting SSG.

“I personally overheard someone on radio saying we exchanged blows with the SSG.

“Some people are jobless and have taken politics as their means of livelihood and always concoct rumours deliberately to generate tension. But this time they have failed woefully.

“For the fact that we have appointed the State’s Head of Service, as acting SSG does not imply that he is relieved of his position. The office cannot be left vacant due to its sensitive nature” the Governor stated.

He added that the SSG is presently recuperating from the illness that led to his leaving the office a few weeks ago.

The SSG is confirmed to have recovered and will be coming back in a few days to resume his work in his capacity as the SSG.

However, while sworn in the 21 permanent secretaries, Yusuf said “We selected the best in competence, experience, dedication to duty, and proven fear of God. That is why we are expecting you to perform to the optimal high point for a better Kano.

“You should consider your appointment a valued one that is desirable in the new dispensation of the NNPP, and as such, you should maintain decorum and professionalism in your duties.”

He assured that his government is ushering in a new era of renewed commitment to making Kano a state of hope and development, adding that the appointed permanent secretaries would help him in that direction.

He also reminded them that his government has zero tolerance for incompetence and abuse of office, and as such, they should dedicate themselves to the service of humanity and the state.

“Although I know that, as humans, you are bound to make mistakes, you have to be extra careful with the oath you have taken.

“Politics should not be a yardstick for carrying out your duties. You should be free and do away with hypocrisy and gossiping; if you accurately discharge your duties, the sky would be your limit in life,” Governor Yusuf advised the appointees.

