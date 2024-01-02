A frontline traditional ruler and the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdolrosheed Adewale Akanbi, commended the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday for his remarkable achievements since assuming office as the state governor.

He assured that traditional rulers in the state fully support his government and its continuation for a second term in office.

The monarch said, “We appreciate the Governor for the commendable job being done in the state. It’s all applaudable.”

According to him, “Governor Adeleke is the driver of the Osun government, and, by this, it is imperative for everyone, regardless of political divides in the state, to continue to support the administration to succeed.”

The monarch, however, pleaded for better welfare for the traditional institution in the state, even while acknowledging that the Governor has been doing his best for the institution so far.

Prayers were offered for the progress of the state, economic advancement, peace, tranquility, political stability, security, and divine wisdom for the Governor in continuing to govern the state.

