Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu as Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The appointed press secretary, Alhaji Garba is a graduate of Literature in English from Bayero University, Kano.

However, until his appointment, he is a correspondent to Thisday Newspaper and Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel in Kano.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Comrade Sanusi Nature and a copy made available on Friday to pressmen in Kano.

Others appointed as personal aides to the deputy governor are as follows: Lawan Adamu Miko, Senior Special Assistant, Protocol, Abubakar Tijjani Kura, Senior Special Assistant, Administration and Muhammad Garba Gwarzo, Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters.

Other appointments are Abubakar Salisu Mijinyawa, Special Assistant, Domestic. Usman Nura Getso, Personal Assistant, Administration and Hamza Ahmad Telan Mata, Personal Assistant, Photography.

Meanwhile, shortly after the announcement congratulatory messages were been sent to the Chief Press secretary, the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Ibrahim Abbas, thanked Governor Abba Yusuf for appointing one of their members for the position.

He then promised that the Union would render all necessary assistance to Comrade Garba to pave the way for him to succeed.

While the Secretary to the Correspondent Chapel, NUJ Comrade Mustspha Hodi, commended the state governor for the appointment of their chairman.

Comrade Hodi said that the chapel was happy for the position given to one of their members saying they will also team up with him to succeed in the task given to him.

While the Secretary to the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria. SWAN Kano Abdulgafar Oladimeji, in a statement signed, said “the Union wishes to congratulate our member, Ibrahim Garba Shua’ib on your appointment as Chief Press Secretary, CPS to His Excellency the deputy governor of Kano, comrade Aminu Abdulsalaam Gwarzo.





“The appointment announced today Friday 16th June 2023 gladdens our hearts and it is well deserved”.

