Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has charged the CP to use his familiarity with Rivers State security terrain as an advantage to effectively combat crime and criminality in the state.

He also frowned at the activities of some police officers operating in the guise of a Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state when such a unit of the police was disbanded a long time ago.

The governor directed the new police commissioner to look into those operations and ensure that they cease to function in the state so that members of the public do not continue to suffer harassment from them.

Fubara gave the charge during a courtesy visit to him by the state Commissioner of Police Nwoyi Polycarp Emeka, at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

He identified the importance of the Nigerian police in the fight against crime and criminality, which will require regular logistics support from the government and vital information elicited from members of the public.

Fubara said; “Let your familiarity with Rivers State security terrain be an advantage to effectively combat crime and criminalities in the state, and I urge you to deploy your wealth of experience in fighting crime and insecurities in the state,” the governor noted.

He told the new Commissioner of Police to be firm and forthright in tackling all forms of crime in the state, as well as give a listening ear to every complaint without bias or favour to address security issues holistically.

The governor stated the commitment of his administration to sustain support to all security agencies in the State to ensure that the security of life and property is not compromised.

“The importance of security is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders and so we urge you to get to the bottom of complaints from citizens in consideration of security matters, as the people were always directly affected during security breaches,” he emphasised.

He also directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof, Zacheous Adango and other relevant agencies of government to create a strong synergy with the police and other security agencies in terms of institutional relationships in handling security issues.

Speaking earlier, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Nwoyi Polycarp Emeka said under his watch, accurate information and intelligence will be deployed in fighting crime and criminality in the state.





He informed the governor that in the last two weeks, the fight against criminal elements has been formidable with appreciable results assuring that with more support both from the government and members of various communities, more milestones would be achieved in making the state safer for all residents.

The CP said; “My primary duty here is to tackle crime and criminality effectively. And to achieve this, all hands must be on deck as we seek the help of the Government of Rivers State and the good-spirited people of the state to achieve this.

“Information and intelligence gathering is key in fighting crime and it will be deployed fully as we synergize with government and sister agencies for robust policing.”

