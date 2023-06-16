The Honourable Justice Hamza Muazu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, issued an order on Friday, June 16, 2023, directing the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the DSS itself to immediately grant unrestricted access to lawyers and family members of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The court emphasized that such access is a constitutional right.

The order followed an application by Mr Godwin Emefiele’s counsel, J.B. Daudu SAN, who informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS on June 14, 2023, to obtain further instructions from his client. However, the DSS had failed to respond to the application.

On the other hand, counsel to the 2nd and 3rd respondents, I. Awo, Esq, informed the court that the DSS does not have the authority to refuse such a request, and it would be inappropriate to do so.

He expressed confidence that the Security Service would comply with the court order and grant access to the specified lawyers and family members of Mr Emefiele. Counsel to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation did not oppose the application.

In another development, both the counsel to the DSS and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation requested an extension of time to file their respective responses to the Originating Motion.

The court granted the extension, and the hearing of the substantive suit was adjourned until Tuesday, June 19, 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu





Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…