Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the November 11th governorship election in Imo State.

The chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee, Rear Admiral William Kayoda (retd) said that Uzodinma polled 63,618 votes to emerge the winner.

He said that the party adopted a direct primary model of the election, which was held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital, on Friday.

In his speech, Uzodinma promised to redouble his efforts in tackling insecurity and delivering good governance to the people of the state if re-elected.

