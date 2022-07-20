Gov Uzodimma appoints new Head of Service

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the appointment of Barr. Raymond Obioma Ucheoma is the new Head of Service of Imo State.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Chief Iwu also said, Barr. Ucheoma takes over from Dr Camelius Chibuzor Iwuagwu.

He said: “His Excellency appreciates the contributions of the former Head of Service, Dr Iwuagwu to the State Civil Service and wishes him well in his future endeavours”

The Governor charged the new Head of Service, Barr. Ucheoma to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment by enthroning a result-driven and re-energised Civil Service to meet the challenges of the digital age,” Chief Iwu wrote.

