Tinubu absent as Buhari meets Shettima, Zulum in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, met with the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, and the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was the first time the ruling party’s presidential running mate would be visiting the seat of power since being selected by the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who had earlier in the day publicly unveiled Shettima, was conspicuous by his absence during the visit even though it was not immediately known what the mission to the villa was about.

Shettima is the immediate predecessor of Zulum ad Borno State governor.

Details later…

