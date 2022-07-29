Gov Sule convenes emergency security meeting over influx of bandits into Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has summoned an emergency security meeting over the influx of bandits into some parts of the state.

At the meeting with heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, council chairmen and other state stakeholders on Friday in Lafia, the governor calls for collaboration, especially in the area of intelligence sharing.

The meeting comes barely two days after he ordered the closure of schools in the state over security threats following the attack on Kuje Correctional Center by terrorists and the escape of many inmates, including Boko Haram members.

The governor said security reports indicated that bandits fleeing from Niger, Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states, were identified in Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki both in Karu Local Government Area, as well as in Wamba and Toto local government areas of the state.

He said the development has led to a disturbing surge in kidnapping activities in the affected areas of the state.

“We believe it’s very necessary to call this meeting in view of some of the security challenges we are beginning to see. As usual, the government decided to be proactive and in order to be proactive, we have to also join in calling for this meeting, so that we can share ideas,” he said.

The Governor appreciated the security agencies operating in the state, as well as traditional rulers, for their continued roles, in addressing security challenges.

The commissioner of police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, said the council has urged the joint security task force to increase its patrols and raids across the local government areas with high incidences of kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He noted that the council also urged all good people of Nasarawa State, to work together so that suspected bandits would not be allowed to take up residence in the state to cause problems.

He said the council also resolved that any information gathered, should be immediately transmitted to necessary security agencies for prompt action.

