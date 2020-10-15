Gov Seyi Makinde loses mother aged 81 years

Latest News
By Wale Akinselure
Seyi Makinde, Oyo,

Mother of Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief (Mrs) Abigail Makinde is dead.

Mrs Makinde died on Thursday at 81 years.

Government sources confirmed this to Tribune Online, though an official statement is being awaited.

ALSO READ: Tambuwal: SARS, SWAT, birds of the same feather

Governor Seyi Makinde had during the 80th birthday of his mother on July 11, 2019, said he imbibed his mother’s bluntness and straightforward character.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole-led NWC sacked to end internal crisis, APC tells court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. Seyi Makinde

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.

Seyi Makinde

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84.

His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness. Seyi Makinde

 

Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy 

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19. Seyi Makinde

Ogbonnaya who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano, said as a result of the coronavirus raving the world, no business has been moving.

Constitution amendment: Send your position to the committee, Senate replies NEF

The Senate on Monday responded to the claim by the Northern Elders Forum that the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution was needless. Seyi Makinde

The NEF in a communique issued at the weekend and signed by its Secretary, Dr Hakeem Baba -Ahmed dismissed the move by the Senate as mere jamboree to waste taxpayers money. Seyi Makinde

Constitution amendment: Send your position to the committee, Senate replies NEF

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Despite COVID-19, Oyo 2020 budget has impacted all sectors ― Makinde

Latest News

Makinde felicitates Muslims on Hijrah

Latest News

COVID-19: Makinde opens another isolation centre

Latest News

Makinde names 7-man committee to look at agitations of Oyo PDP members

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More