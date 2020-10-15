Tambuwal: SARS, SWAT, birds of the same feather

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and its successor Special Weapons and Tactics [SWAT] as being the same thing.

Gov. Tambuwal made the comparison Wednesday when he swore-in the Chairman and members of the Sokoto State Independent National Electoral Commission (SOSIEC) in Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, although the effort of the government is axing the infamous SARS is commendable, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, nonetheless should not be in a haste to foist another notorious body on Nigerians.

Instead, the governor suggested that the IGP should consult widely with Nigerians on what kind of police reform is most suitable for the citizens and the country.

He said merely changing the name of SARs to SWAT is not the solution to the myriads of problems that the country has been facing, but advised Mr President to recruit more people into Nigeria’s security outfits.

He also suggested that the apex government should provide more modern equipment, especially Information and Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets and improved remuneration package to the police.

He said some of the activities of SARS prior to its proscription were obviously against the fundamental human right of Nigerians, thereby prescribing that the perpetrators of those wrongdoings, who also gave the police institution a bad name, should be brought to book.

He urged President Buhari and the IGP to intensify efforts on the re-training of those that served in disbanded unit and redeploy them to address the challenges of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the regions of North-West, North-Central and the country in general.

Turning to the newly sworn-in Chairman and members of SOSIEC, the governor said their composition and selection was based on their proven integrity and unblemished records of service.

He urged them to come up with guidelines and time table for the conduct of local government elections to enable the state government to determine when and how to conduct local government elections very soon.

Tambuwal while congratulating them for their appointments, also charged them to uphold the trust reposed in them by being fair and just in the discharge of their duties.

The new SOSIEC officials include its Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Suleiman and five members: Muazu Garba Dundaye, Sidi Mukhtar Ibrahim, Umar Galadima Durbawa, Abubakar Haliru Dange and Alhaji Musa Illela; who will serve as Permanent Members of the commission.