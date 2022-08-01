Gov Sani Bello appoints new Niger SUBEB chairman, SDG director

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Saidu Ibrahim (Mainan Kontagora) as the new Executive Chairman, the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Monday in Minna by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, adding that the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim to the challenging position was based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity, and outstanding records of decades of experience.

The governor reminded the new chairman of the policy direction of the present administration which is to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the state and urged him to pursue the reinvigoration of the board within the context of the state government’s drive towards enhanced basic education in the state.

The SSG, Ahmed Matane, on behalf of the governor, explained that the executive chairman is also expected to bring his knowledge, skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“The governor, thereby, congratulated the new chairman, SUBEB on the appointment and wishes him success and God’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of his office,” the statement stressed.

Similarly, Governor Bello also approved the appointment of Hon. Mohammed Bashar Harka as the new Director General, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) following the removal of Abdullahi Baba Arah.

The SSG in a statement revealed that the appointment of Harka was based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity, and outstanding records of experience.

He stressed that the new DG is expected to bring his knowledge, skills, and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of his new assignment by working diligently to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has directed the immediate termination of the appointment of the suspended SUBEB chairman, Dr Isah Adamu.

It would be recalled that Governor Bello recently suspended Dr Isah Adamu following some observed anomalies in the operation of the board while Abdullahi Arah of SDGs was also removed by the governor in order to facilitate accelerated implementation of the reforms being initiated by the government towards the attainment of the SDGs in the state.