The coronation ceremony of the new Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana Olatunji I, has been slated for July 14.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Ekiti State governor, ‘Biodun Oyebanji will on that day present the staff of office to Oba Ogundana at his palace, Ereketa, Ikoyi.

A release signed by the palace secretary, Prince Oluwole Fagbewesa, further disclosed that all indigenes of the community both at home and in the diaspora, will be in attendance to witness such ceremony first time since 1968 when the late Oba Ajibade ascended the throne.

Oba Ogundana became the candidate for the exalted position after he was considered the best candidate among the contestants through Ifa divination process in the presence of local and state governments’ representatives, as well as community members in January this year.

It will be recalled that the Ekiti State government gave the approval to his appointment on March 8 after kingmakers and the entire community had picked him as the best among the contestants for the then vacant stool through ifa divination process without any rancour.

Oba Ogundana was installed as the new Oníkòyí of Ikoyi-Ekiti on Saturday, March 25 at Ereketa-Omuo in Apole-Ikoyi in the presence of many indigenes of the community.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that in preparation for the smooth coronation, Oba Ogundana had inaugurated a committee headed by Professor Gbenga Aribisala with Prince ‘Wole Fagbewesa as the secretary.

