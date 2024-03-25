Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has inaugurated a Task Force to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their original communities within the state.

Apart from this, the governor also inaugurated three other Committees tasked with reviewing the structure and performance of the Plateau State Civil Service, addressing complaints stemming from the 2015 upgrade of Chiefdoms, creation of Districts, and Villages, and focusing on Land Administration in Plateau State.

Speaking during the inauguration, Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the challenges facing Plateau citizens and expressed confidence that the carefully selected members of these committees would guide decision-making without bias.

He emphasized the importance of enabling displaced individuals to return to their ancestral homes before the upcoming farming season and stressed the need to utilize all available farmland to enhance security and address the economic decay witnessed across various sectors.

The Task Force, led by Air Commodore Rwang Pam Christopher, is charged with identifying displaced communities, gathering data on IDPs, facilitating their relocation, and implementing security measures.

In his assessment of the civil service, Governor Mutfwang lamented the prevalence of mediocrity and pledged to restore the sector’s former glory.

Regarding the contentious issue of Chiefdom upgrades and land allocations, the Governor acknowledged the need for impartial scrutiny to address complaints and make recommendations in the interest of all stakeholders.

In the misuse of land resources, Governor Mutfwang warned against illegal land ownership and pledged to enforce regulations to safeguard public interests.

He assured residents that the committees’ mandate is not punitive but aimed at addressing pressing issues affecting public health and welfare.

Barr. Isaac Dimka, speaking on behalf of the Committees, thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve and pledged their unwavering support and dedication to their respective mandates.