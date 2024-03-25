The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, on Monday, reviewed the panel set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The setting up of the seven-man panel is part of the processes initiated by the state House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor.

In the new list made available to journalists on Monday, two former members of the earlier panel constituted last Friday Professors Violet Aigbokhaebo and Boniface Edegbai were dropped.

The reviewed panel was announced vide a letter endorsed by the Edo High Court Chief Registrar, B.O Osawaru.

The panel will still be chaired by Hon. Justice S.A. Omonua (Rtd.). Other members are Professor Theresa Akpoghome, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr. Andrew Oliha, Idris Abdulkareen,

President Aigbokhian and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare.

ALSO READ: CBN begins sales of FX to eligible BDCs at N1251/$1

The letter reads, “This is to bring to the notice of the general public that in line with section 188(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Honourable the Chief Judge of Edo State, Honourable Justice D.I. Okungbowa has constituted the panel of seven persons to investigate the allegations contained in the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Honourable Philip Shaibu.

“This is sequel to the resolution of the Edo State House of Assembly on the 19th March, 2024 which was sent to The Honourable the Chief Judge of Edo State.

“The said panel of seven persons is comprised of the following persons: Hon. Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.) – Chairman, Professor Theresa Akpoghome (member), Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu (member), Dr. Andrew Oliha Member, Idris Abdulkareen (member), President Aigbokhian (member) and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare, (member).

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE