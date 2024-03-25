The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced an upward review of the 2024 Hajj Fare from the initial N4.699 million to N6.617 million.

This announcement followed the pronouncement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday, stating that the increase in the Hajj fare was occasioned by the instability in the exchange rates of the dollar to the naira on a daily basis.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Muhammad Awwal Aliyu, he noted that with this pronouncement, intending pilgrims who have completed their earlier final fare of 4.9 million are expected to make an additional payment of N1,918,032.91 to accommodate the current forex rate.

According to the Executive Secretary, those who want to do fresh registration can do so but will henceforth attract the maximum sum of N8,254,464.74 as enshrined by NAHCON.

All categories are expected to make payments between now and March 28, 2024, when NAHCON will shut down its payments portal.

Furthermore, those who wish to withdraw their registration for the 2024 Hajj are advised to formally request a refund through their APWOs.

He implored all intending pilgrims to bear with the board for any inconvenience the short notice of the upward review in the fare might have caused, as it has become inevitable due to the stern warning from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to Nigeria regarding the delay in adhering to the Hajj arrangement framework.

While emphasising the importance of adhering to the official balance and the four-day extended deadline, Sheikh Muhammad Awwal urged all intending pilgrims from the state to complete their registration within the given timeframe, enabling the Board to remit the funds to NAHCON before the deadline.