ISAAC SHOBAYO

As the countdown to the presidential and national assembly elections continues, the Director-General of, the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, have engaged the Southern Zone stakeholders and stated that a vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other contestants in the state is crucial.

The Governor disclosed this during his consultative engagements with stakeholders in the Plateau South Senatorial District to drum up support for the presidential candidate and others, including himself, ahead of the February 25th, 2023 election.

The governor, in company with other leaders of the party, met with key players of the All Progressives Congress Party from Quaanpan and Mikang Local Government Areas, where he assured them that he would offer quality representation to the people of the Southern Senatorial Zone and Plateau State if elected to the Senate.

Governor Simon Lalong, who was joined by other candidates and party members from the six local government areas of the zone, said there is no anxiety over the victory of the APC, which has proven to be a trustworthy party.

He also reminded them that a vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as other contestants for the Federal House of Representatives and state assemblies within the zone, is very crucial, and all hands must be on deck to deliver.

During the interactive session with the stakeholders in Shendam local government, the Governor enumerated some of the successes of the APC administration both at the state and federal levels and solicited the people’s votes for the presidential candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his election into the Senate, and all contestants seeking offices for the federal and state constituencies from the Zone.

Lalong pledged to attract people-oriented projects to the people of the Southern Zone if given the mandate to go to the Red Chambers, just as he has done as Governor, where the State has done projects in all sectors and completed many others that were abandoned by previous administrations.

Director General of the Lalong Senatorial Campaign Council, Nanven Nimfel, urged the people of the zone to go all out and ensure the people cast their ballots for the party from top to bottom.

Party members at the interactive session assured the Governor of their determination to work assiduously for the victory of the APC because they cannot afford to miss the good things that the party has brought to them, which will increase once the party retains power at the state and federal levels.

On his arrival, the Governor visited the palaces of the Long, Kwo Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru, the Long Pan, Miskam Emmanuel Dabang, and the Puntel, Donald Puntel, to seek their royal blessings for the success of the forthcoming elections.





