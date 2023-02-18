‘Suyi Ayodele

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has appealed to the people of the federal constituency to shun retrogressive politics as they set to elect new representatives to come February 25.

Idahosa, who made the call in Ovah, Utoka ward, Ovia North East Local Government Area while inaugurating one of the numerous school building projects he attracted to the area, also appealed to his constituents to avoid being sentimental as they cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, said that his performance in the office within the past three years had placed him above every other of his opponents for the Ovia Federal Constituency seat.

He said he had over 87 projects across all the 23 wards that made up the constituency, noting that before assuming the people’s mandate in the NASS, Ovia was alienated by the government of the state.

Idahosa stressed that the area took the back burner in terms of the infrastructural, social and economic development of the state.

“This is why am appealing to our conscience not to play retrogressive politics in order not to go back to the dark days. The progress we have made these past three years has been an eye-opener for us.

“Our intervention in the education sector by constructing several classrooms has improved the learning and teaching environment for both the students and teachers.

“We have also made giant strides in water provision, electrification and more importantly, women and youths empowerment programmes.

“These giant strides should not be truncated on the alter of retrogressive politics and am sure Ovia people are a lot wiser now to be swayed with mere promises being dished out by my opponents, including those that have had the opportunity of enjoying the people mandate with reciprocating same,” Idahosa stated.

Similarly, Idahosa advised the people to be wary of those who come to them to seek their support by playing up “whatever sentiment on their card.”





According to him, “being sentimental cannot give us the Ovia of our dream neither can it empower our youths and women.

“While they seek your support by going sentimental, ask them to show you a record of their performance in previous offices they held on your behalf.”

While noting that he had achieved a lot in his first term in office, he said when reelected for a second term, the people stood to benefit more from the past three years.

“I am a lot wiser and experienced in legislative business which Ovia will be the ultimate beneficiary if they consider me by returning me to the NASS

“If we sustain on the progress of the last three years, Ovia will sure see a much improved and better Ovia in the next four years”, he reassured.

