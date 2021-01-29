Gov Lalong debunks insinuation of nonchalant posture to judges welfare

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has debunked the insinuations suggesting that he does not care about the welfare of Judges or is denying them their entitlements saying such insinuations are incorrect and should be discountenanced.

Besides this, the Governor also promised to sign the death warrant in respect of anyone convicted of kidnapping and other criminal act giving people of the state sleepless nights, driving away prospective Investors and further impoverishing the people.

The Governor stated this on Friday at the swearing of President Plateau State Customary Court of Appeal and Customary Court of Appeal at the new Government House, Little Ray Field Government House Jos, Plateau State.

He reassured the judiciary of his personal commitment to the welfare and well-being of Judges and indeed all Judicial Staff adding that despite the major challenge of lean financial resources of the State worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government was still very committed to addressing all obligations to a very important arm of government.

On security, the Governor pointed out that incidences of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in some parts of Plateau State have constituted major concern for the government and our citizens in recent times adding that the state government is working hard with the security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the ugly incidences are tackled.

He said: “That is why last month, I signed into law the Anti-kidnapping, Land grabbing, Cultism and Violence-Related Matters Bill that was passed by the State House of Assembly. By that law, anyone convicted of kidnapping in Plateau State will be sentenced to death while cultism and other violent crimes attract various terms of imprisonment.

“When I met with stakeholders recently, concerns were raised about the prosecution of suspects who are arrested for kidnapping. Some of them we understand do not get to be arraigned as and when due and even get released without charge despite evidence tendered to law enforcement agents. That perhaps emboldens the continuous onslaught on the citizens by kidnappers”.

He appealed to Judges in the state to be very firm in trying such Cases when brought before them as Kidnapping is fast becoming an Industry with no one immune from the menace.

The Governor who said his administration has always considered the welfare of Judges to be very paramount and have done its best to address issues in that area since assuming office added that shortly after coming to office, the administration settled 2 years arrears of Judge’s entitlements for 2013 and 2014 that were inherited from the immediate past administration alongside the about 8 Months arrears of unpaid Civil Servants Salaries.

“Thereafter, in the face of excruciating paucity of funds, we have continued to within available resources, address the payment of other statutory allowances accruing to Judges of all Courts. As at today, all accrued arrears of housing allowances of superior Court Judges, on account of which some Judges took the State Government to court have been paid,” he said.

