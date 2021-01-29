El-Rufai tasks security to fish out culprits behind burning of ECWA church pavilion in Zango Kataf

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has tasked security agents to fish out those behind the burning of ECWA church pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zango Kataf local government area of the state.

This was even as he condemned the act describing it as an ill time when all hands are on deck to achieving lasting peace in the area.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday said the government of Kaduna state received security report on the incident.

According to the report, a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

“Investigations into the incident is in progress, the statement declared.

