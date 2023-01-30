Gov Inuwa presents flags to APC assembly candidates in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya who is the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has presented party flags to candidates of the party for House of Assembly seats across the state.

The Governor while presenting the flags to candidates in the company of some party stalwarts, in Yalmatu West and East said that the presentation of flags to standard-bearers of the party was aimed at galvanizing more support for the candidates from top to bottom using the pedigree and landmark achievements of the party as a justification.

During the occasion held on Saturday in Difa, the Governor’s campaign trail was received by a crowd of young men, women and the elderly with chants of solidarity songs in what can best be described as a triumphant entry of a leader.

While addressing thousands of APC supporters and well-wishers in Difa, the Governor sought the continued support and solidarity of the electorate to vote for APC candidates in the general elections.

He assured them that his administration remains steadfast in the provision of infrastructure and other social services that have a direct bearing on the lives of ordinary people.

According to him, “We have substantially kept to our campaign promises. To the best of our ability and within limited resources, our administration has been able to make impact in all the 114 political wards of the State either through road construction, health care delivery or educational and human capital development among others.”

Inuwa Yahaya thereafter presented the APC flag to Musa Manaja, the candidate for Yalmatu West Constituency in the state House of Assembly with a call on him and party bigwigs in the area to work for the victory of the APC.

The situation was no different in Wade, Yalmatu East, where the Governor presented the APC flag to the candidate there, Hon. Adamu Sale Pata.

The Governor enjoined the crowd to keep faith with the APC in the interest of accountable and transparent leadership.

Inuwa Yahaya also used the opportunity to break cheering news to the people of Wade when he said that the ongoing road construction from Garin Koshi is extended to the community for ease of commuting.





In their separate remarks, Musa Manaja and Sale Pata who are the standard-bearers assured Governor Inuwa Yahaya of a landslide victory of the APC in their respective constituencies.

Both described Governor Inuwa as humane in character and decisive in the provision of good governance and democracy dividends.

Inuwa Yahaya’s campaign trail equally drove through Shinga and other communities in Yalmatu Deba and also berthed at Deba, Kuri, Lambam, Dasa, Dumbu, Tsando, Garin Baraya and other communities in Deba emirate, where massive crowds received the Governor and his team at all the places visited.

