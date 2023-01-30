Prof Sharubutu appointed in AATF board of Trustees

The Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Professor Garba Sharubutu, has joined the Board of Trustees of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation as the representative of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alex Abutu, AATF Communication Officer for West and Central Africa.

The statement said the admission of Professor Sharubutu was based on the recommendation of Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud Abubakar, Minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In a letter acknowledging the nomination and confirming his acceptance, Dr. Canisius Kanangire, Executive Director said “AATF is pleased to note the nomination of Professor Garba Hamidu Sharubutu to the AATF Board of Trustees and looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“AATF avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development the assurance of its highest consideration”.

AATF headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya was founded in 2003 to address Africa’s food security prospects through agricultural technology, AATF believes that the agricultural sector is a key foundational pillar as Africa consolidates its economic growth and carves out its new position as a major global economic powerhouse and the next growth market in the world.

It was formed in response to the need for an effective mechanism that would facilitate and support negotiation for technology access and delivery and formation of appropriate partnerships to manage the development & deployment of innovative technologies for use by smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa.

AATF is active in 23 countries of East, Southern and West Africa, currently addressing challenges bedeviling key staples in Sub-Saharan Africa that include maize, rice, cassava, cowpeas, bananas and potatoes.

Professor Garba Sharubutu, was appointed the Executive Secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), in 2019.





He was former Provost of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology.

He obtained his DVM degree from A.B.U. Zaria in 1986, a Masters of Veterinary Science (M.V.Sc) degree from U.I. in 1992 and a PhD from Usman Dan Fodiyo University Sokoto in 2002.