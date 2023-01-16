Gov Ikpeazu swears in new commissioner

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has sworn in Akujuobi Nkoro as Commissioner for Industry and Promotions.

The governor recently made this known during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Umuahia, the state capital.

Ikpeazu charged the new commissioner to acquit himself, work assiduously with the administration, and contribute to the development of the state.

The governor stated that the Ministry of Industry and Promotions has two major industries: ENASCO and Enyimba garment factory, adding that soon the garment factory would be completed and commissioned.

He said the equipment for the garment industry has been procured and, when completed, would provide employment for over 500 persons.

The oaths of office and allegiance were administered to the commissioner by the Solicitor General of the state, Lady Uzoamaka Ikonne − who was represented by the Director of Civil Litigations in the Ministry of Justice, Uche Ogubunka.

While thanking Ikpeazu for the privilege to serve in his administration, Nkoro said he would make the governor and the state proud.

The deputy governor, Ude Oko, and other top officials of the government were present at the event.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi





THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion