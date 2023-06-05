Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Monday inaugurated the 10th Rivers State Assembly at the chambers of the Legislative Complex, Port Harcourt.

This is as members of the assembly elected the member representing Obio/Apkor constituency 1, Martin Amaewhule as the speaker of the Assembly.

The governor cited section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which conferred on him the powers to dissolve the previous assembly (in this case the 9th) and simultaneously proclaim the 10th which will begin by electing principal officers of the house.

“My duty this morning is officially to dissolve the 9th Assembly and inaugurate the 10th Assembly so that you can commence your first session.

“Whereas it is provided in section 105, subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. That the person elected as governor shall have the power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the state assembly immediately after being sworn in.

“Therefore, I, Siminalayi Fubara Governor of Rivers State, in the exercise of the powers bestowed upon me by section 105 subsection 3 as aforesaid, and of all other powers enabling me on that behalf hereby proclaim that the first session of the 10th Rivers State Assembly holds at 10:00 am on this day, Monday the 5th of June, 2023, in the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt.”

He solicited the cooperation of the lawmakers in administering the state and providing good governance to Rivers State.

The assembly also elected the lawmaker representing the Gokana constituency, Dumle Mao as Deputy Speaker.

Amaewhule was elected through a nomination by a lawmaker representing the Okrika constituency, Linda Somiari Stalwart and seconded by Major Jack of Akuku- toru constituency.

Speaking shortly after the oath of office, Amaewhule promised a top-class assembly that would come up with legislation that would stand the taste of time.

He thanked members for voting in his favour assuring an assembly that would not betray the confidence of the people also promised a new assembly that Rivers people would be proud of.





He also announced that the tenth Assembly will be a unifying factor while ensuring that all they will do is to the benefit of the state.

Also, Fubara paid an unscheduled visit to the ongoing construction of the convocation arena at the University of Port Harcourt.

Speaking after inspecting the facility being built by the Rivers State Government, the governor noted that the project was dear to the government because of its importance to education and youth development.

He charged the contractor handling the project to match words with action by completing the project within the next 60 days as promised, warning that failure to deliver will attract consequences.

Fubara used the opportunity to warn other contractors handling state government projects to step up their work as he would not condone any delay but would expect prompt delivery of projects.

“From what I’m seeing here, the contractor is also assuring that in 60 days he can deliver. We will give him the benefit of the doubt. But I need to say clearly that if in 60 days, I visit this project, I don’t see it completed, it’s not going to be easy for the contractor, that’s the truth.

“But I believe from what I have seen the extent of the job that they are doing, I think they’re a bit serious compared to what we saw about two months ago.

“The reason why this project is important to us is this: It has to do with education and youths. You can’t separate education from the youth and one of the objectives of our projects is the development of the youth and advancement of education. So, our coming here is to see it, assess it ourselves and not only from the reports from the ministry but for me to see it.

“It is not business as usual. I had a meeting with them the other day and I told them that even though this contract is not new that does not mean that you go home and sleep. You can see that I’m a very punctual person. If I give you 9:0 clock, it will be 9:0 clock. So, my word to the contractor today is that you’ve assured me that in 60 days you’re going to deliver. There will be serious consequences if I come here by 60 days from today and this job is not ready,” he concluded.

