Governor Udom Emmanuel has called on youths to take ownership of government projects cited in communities even as he condemned acts of vandalism saying it is the bane of socio-economic development in Africa.

He made the call while inaugurating the 16.71Km Abak Ifia-Ikpe Mbak Eyop Ikot Abia Osom- Nko Road with 2.1km outfall drains in Ikot Ekpene and Obot Akara Local Government Areas, at Ikpe Mbak Eyop in Obot Akara.

The governor noted that the new road project which connects various communities in the two Local Government Areas was a fulfilment of his promise to provide live touching projects that will transform the rural communities.

He, however, frowned at the destruction of the coconut plantation by youths at Eastern Obolo, which provided jobs for the people as well as raw materials for the coconut oil refinery sited in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

Emmanuel pointed out that the destructive act by suspected Eastern Obolo youths at the plantation has not only cut-off employment opportunities and other economic benefits from the people but has truncated negotiations made by investors to invest in the project and called on youth leaders in the state to device legitimate means of checkmating such act.

“I said in my second term that we will do a lot that will impact the economic lives of the people within the rural areas and this project is one of them.

“Let me thank the contractor that handled this project and like the Paramount Ruler said a lot of food and farm produce from this area will easily be transported to the urban market and it will improve the economic lives of the people.

“We woke up this morning and the entire coconut plantation we planted which were already fruiting were destroyed by the youths of Eastern Obolo, a multi-million dollar project all gone, and we have a refinery.

“I think this is condemnable. I don’t know who will support this, I don’t know who will not condemn this, but I think this is extremely unfair, I believe the youth leaders in the state will rise up to condemn this in totality because you are cutting employment opportunities of people,” the governor said.

He thanked the youths of Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas for their cooperation with the contractors during the construction of the road and called on them to take ownership of every project sited in their communities, stressing that such remains the only means towards development and empowerment where rural communities gain direct benefit.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga described the road project as a hybrid road construction handled by Gracib Investment Limited and Flashpoint Technical Services Limited which consisted of two parts.





Prof. Ibanga further said that the road project of 16.71km is constructed with side drains and two outfall drains to meet international standards, adding that it has opened up the communities to urban cities for trade and commercial businesses.

In their goodwill messages, Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, member representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency, Hon. Idongesit Ntekpere and Paramount Ruler of Obot Akara, Okuku Uwa Umo Adiaka, appreciated the sterling performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel who through the road project has given the people of Obot Akara a sense of belonging by reviving the commercial and economic activities, explaining that food and farm produce will be easily transported to the urban cities for a better market.

