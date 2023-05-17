The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has announced that it has set up an Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) for political parties to explore and settle its internal crisis.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Engr Yabagi Sani disclosed this to journalists at the General Assembly of the Council.

He said this move will enable the political class to employ in-house mechanisms to resolve disagreements amicably.

Sani also said the ADRC will reduce or eliminate the high cost of litigation and enmity on both sides.

“The General Assembly may wish to be informed that in order to further deepen harmony and comradeship amongst the political class the Council is reconstituting the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) in line with the provisions of the IPAC Code of Conduct.

“This is to enable the political class to employ necessary in-house mechanisms to solve issues of disagreements amicably using political solutions.

“This will not only enhance the stability of the polity but checkmate the onslaught of misguided politicians, who are destabilizing the polity for their narrow selfish interest. Also, ADRC will among other things reduce or eliminate the high cost of litigation and enmity on both sides.

He also informed the General Assembly that the Council is planning to carry out a post-mortem of the 2023 General elections from May 29, 2023, when the litigation process would have reached its logical conclusion.

“It is our belief that the recommendations of the roundtable and other similar future engagements will go a long way in shaping future legislations and policies that will promote credible, free, fair, peaceful and inclusive elections in Nigeria

“Party leaders, it is my conviction that the opportunity to be a member of the IPAC General Assembly is a rare privilege to participate in deepening democracy and guaranteeing a good life for our citizens, who expect the dividends of democracy as a matter of rights.

“To ensure democracy meets the expectations of our people IPAC must embark on relevant programs that attract the respect and admiration of the people similar to the noble way most associations, unions and other professional bodies conduct their affairs”, he added.





The IPAC National Chairman further stated that the Council has commenced compilation of nominees from the various political parties to serve in the IPAC Standing and Adhoc committees to drive and actualize the implementation of its programs.

According to him, the programs include a “capacity Building Program for party leaders in collaboration with National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

A joint IPAC-NILDS technical committee on regular capacity-building programme for party leaders including those who may be interested in post graduate programs

“IPAC Peer Review Mechanism (PRM) to assess performance of State Governors in the States and National Assembly legislatures effectiveness in law making towards attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) respectively.

“Hence, we believe as critical stakeholders and the incubators of the leadership of the country at all levels and tiers of government that putting in place a mechanism that will ensure the political leaderships at all levels of government achieve the SDGs in their constituencies in every context is most imperative.

“Accordingly Zonal Peer Assessment Team of experts working in collaboration with a six-member Committee consisting of a chairman, two Co-Chairman, Secretary, Deputy Secretary and a member largely made up of The National Chairmen of the 18 Political Parties will be established”, Sani stated.