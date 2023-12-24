Yobe State Government has directed restoration of electricity supply to the state following vandalisation of some installations thereby throwing the state into blackout.

The disclosure was made in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Mallam Wali, made available to Journalists in Damaturu on Sunday.

The statement reads: “As a result of power outrage in Damaturu and Environs, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni CON has contacted the Federal Government for the reconstruction of the vandalized 330 KVA towers.

“The TCN has already awarded contract for the reconstruction of the affected towers.

“Meanwhile, in order to provide alternative power to Damaturu and Environs, His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON has directed the R.E.B. and YEDC to restore the 33KV line from Potiskum to Damaturu with immediate effect,” the SSG added.

Baba Wali added that, “The General Public is therefore enjoined to kindly exercise patience as Government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

“The general public is further called upon to continue to pray for peace and prosperity of the State and the country at large.”

