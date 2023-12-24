Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has called on Christians to show genuine love to all.

In a Christmas and New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor identified forgiveness, humility, and genuine love to all, as the hallmarks of the Christmas celebration.

He said the Yuletide season is a period for sober reflections, to bring about positive change in society.

While felicitating with all Christians in the State and across the globe on Christmas celebration, the Governor urged all residents of the State to continue to pray for its peace in particular, and Nigeria in general as well as be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to security agencies.

He also called on them to keep faith with his “New Niger” policy, adding that deliberate efforts are on towards realizing it.

Governor Umaru Bago who advised the people to step into the New Year with optimism and vigour, believing in God for a prosperous 2024, saying his administration will not relent in implementing programmes and policies that would better their lots.

