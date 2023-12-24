Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with Christians across the state on the joyous occasion of this year’s Christmas.

In a goodwill message to mark the festive season, the Governor urged the Christian faithful and indeed the citizenry in the state to embrace and embody the timeless lessons of Christmas rooted in love, peace, reconciliation, and thoughtful introspection.

He appealed to the people of Gombe State to continue to foster unity, tranquility, and cooperation among themselves.

The Governor said that, “As we celebrate this festive season, let us embrace the spirit of unity, love, compassion and togetherness, and extend goodwill to one another as exemplified by Jesus Christ.”

Inuwa, according to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, emphasised the importance of using this festive period to offer special prayers for the nation’s prosperity and well-being, “particularly in these difficult times when Nigerians face challenging social and economic conditions.”

According to him, “Amidst these challenges, I enjoin all citizens, both in Gombe State and across Nigeria, not to succumb to despair but to hold onto hope and optimism, and align ourselves with the vision encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda set forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR- an agenda that, I am confident, will construct a resilient and prosperous nation for all”.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to building upon the modest achievements in various sectors, and to steer the state towards greater prosperity and progress.

