Gov Buni commissions health facilities in border communities

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has inaugurated healthcare facilities in some border communities, saving them from moving into Niger Republic to seek health care services.

The state commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana, said new healthcare centers have been established in Tulo-tulo, Dole-Machina, Mayori and Gumsa border communities by the Governor Mai Mala Buni administration to make healthcare accessible and affordable in the communities.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs, disclosed that the Health Commissioner, who represented Governor Buni at the commissioning, said the administration’s policy of establishing one functional primary healthcare in every political ward, has made Governor Buni’s mission of healthcare accessibility and affordability to the communities a working reality.

“I commissioned these facilities on behalf of His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, to commence providing services to the people.

“Government provided the facilities with equipment, drugs and medical personnel for effective services” the Commissioner said.

Dr Gana said government embarked on a holistic transformation of the health sector to provide effective and efficient healthcare delivery to the people.

“The Buni administration has established 138 out of the proposed 178 functional Primary Healthcare facilities in every political ward.





“Six Primary Healthcare Centers have been upgraded to General Hospitals and the four General Hospitals in Gashua, Potiskum, Buni Yadi and Geidam have been upgraded to Specialist Hospitals in addition to the one in Damaturu to bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of our people” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, government has re-equipped the State University Teaching Hospital to facilitate research and treatment.

The Health Commissioner said the Buni administration introduced the Contributory Healthcare Programme for formal and informal sector to boost effective medical services to civil servants and the vulnerable group.

He also disclosed that government has grossly subsidised medical charges in tertiary medical facilities.

According to the commissioner, N45,000 is charged for MRI against N70,000-N100,000 paid in other states while N15,000 is charged for CT Scan against the exorbitant rates obtained in other health facilities”.

He assured that government would continue to improve on the services provided to its health institutions.