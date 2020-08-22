Soyombo steps down as acting UNILAG VC

Professor Theophillus Omololu Soyombo, on Saturday, stepped down as the acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

He made the disclosure in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Saturday evening.

Professor Soyombo, a former dean of Faculty of Social Sciences of the university, was appointed into the office on Thursday, last week, in a controversial manner by the Dr Wale Babalakin-led governing council of the university following the purported sack of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the university.

At the moment, both Dr Babalakin and Professor Ogundipe had been asked by the Federal Government to step aside from their official duties even as the university’s senate had been mandated to nominate an acting vice-chancellor for the university.

Soyombo, in the statement, said with the latest news concerning the university “I am stepping down with immediate effect as Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all members of staff and our dear students, the staff unions, alumni and the general public for their wonderful support and cooperation in the past ten days since my appointment as acting Vice-Chancellor of the university on 12th August 2020.

“And as I noted in my address to a cross-section of staff on 19th August 2020, I accepted the offer as a call to service, with the objective of restoring peace and stability in the university.

“So, it is my prayer that the peace and stability that we so much need and desire at this time be restored very quickly, so that the University of Lagos can continue to march on as the university of first choice and the nation’s pride.”

Soyombo, however, urged all members of staff and students of the university to continue to go about their lawful activities in a peaceful manner.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing…