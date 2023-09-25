The Kogi State Government has distributed information and communication technology (ICT) tools worth millions of naira to microbusiness owners across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello, while distributing the items to the beneficiaries at the Lugard House in Lokoja, stated that this gesture would significantly contribute to restoring active business participation in the state after the setbacks caused by COVID-19.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr Mrs Folashade Ayoade, affirmed that the enhancement scheme would empower the beneficiaries for their livelihood support and serve as a boost in reviving the nation’s dwindling economy.

He charged the beneficiaries to strictly use the tools for their business, emphasising that the tools are not to be sold or given away.

Governor Yahaya Bello congratulated the beneficiaries for the privilege, as only a few out of the fifty thousand business owners who applied for the ICT tools were considered.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Kogi Enterprising and Development Agency, Hajiya Onaive Sani, disclosed in her welcome address that the enhancement scheme is in collaboration with the World Bank, supporting all small and medium-scale businesses in the state.

She assured that her agency would not relent in the implementation of government policies aimed at boosting microbusinesses and empowering citizens across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State.

Kogi Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Gabriel Olofu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Salifu Ameh, regretted the havoc done to business activities during the last COVID-19 incident.

The commissioner expressed delight that the ICT tools would undoubtedly assist business owners in regaining losses made during the COVID-19 episode, urging beneficiaries to avail themselves of the opportunity by ensuring judicious use for the intended purpose.

