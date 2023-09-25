The Abia Police Command has reported that they have apprehended some suspects in connection with the death of a 65-year-old man from Umumba Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA, Mr. Chigbu Chigozie.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, “On the morning of September 21, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, the Ubakala Police Division in Abia State received a disturbing incident report.

It was reported that the lifeless body of an individual was discovered in Mr. Chigbu’s compound.

“The deceased was later identified as Mr. Chigbu Chigozie, a 65-year-old resident of Umumba Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA.

He was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple machete wounds to his head. Unfortunately, Mr. Chigbu was confirmed to be deceased”.

Chinaka said, “Our officers promptly visited the crime scene, collected essential evidence, and took photographs.

The victim’s body has been transported to the mortuary, where it will undergo an autopsy as part of further investigation.

“At this time, some suspects have been arrested, and preliminary investigations are actively ongoing”.

In the interest of a comprehensive inquiry, she said the case will be subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), adding, “We want to assure the public that the police are diligently working to apprehend these criminals”.

She pleaded, “If anyone has any information that may be useful regarding this case, please contact the police immediately”.

