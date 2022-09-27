Gov. Bello charges monarchs to ensure peace in their domains

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has charged traditional rulers in the state to contribute to the peace in the state by protecting people in their domain.

The Governor who hosted the Traditional Rulers in a strategic security meeting on Tuesday directed them to work with the local government and the security agencies to maintain the peace that has been achieved by concerted efforts of the government.

“Traditional Institution is one Institution that I revere so much and I appreciate you for your efforts in securing our people. I charge you to continue to do more and continue to resist criminal elements from hibernating in your domain.

“We are approaching the political season and you have sons and subjects that are in different places and are running for one office or the other under the different political platforms, kindly relate the message to them that we want peace in all our communities,” he said.

Bello added that the Kogi state government under his leadership have recorded huge successes in Health, Education, Security and Infrastructure sectors and the government is ready to do more.

He said, “previously there are those who exhibited traits and characters that are alien to who we are, under my administration, we will not accept or tolerate any act of violence, brigandage, thuggery or criminality.”

The Governor sent a message of warning to all politicians from all political parties to thread softly and avoid violence as they are coming for political activities in the state.

Bello urged traditional rulers that are not residing in their domains to go back to their base and dwell with their people as the government will not condone “diaspora rulers.”

He charged the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat to ensure that proper communication is in place to ensure a safer Kogi State.

Speaking at the meeting, Kogi State Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja appreciated the ministry of local government for ensuring that the chieftaincy section of the ministry is improving and adding its value to the state.

Onoja thanked the Royal Fathers for rising to the call when needed and giving support to the government in keeping the state safe.

While rolling out other security strategies to further enhance safety in the communities, The Security Adviser to the governor, Commander Jerry Omodara said that the role of the traditional rulers in securing the state is critical.

He thanked the royal fathers for communicating effectively with the government to ensure the safety of Kogi State.

Omodara advised the Royal fathers to inform relevant authorities before allowing strangers to inhabit their domains.





He also charged them not to allocate lands to strangers either by selling or by leasing without verification.

On his part, the President of Kogi State Council of Chiefs and the Attah Igala Kingdom, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa said “everyone in Kogi state can testify that you have done a lot in the area of security. We can sleep comfortably in Kogi state compared to other states that I have visited”.

The first-class monarch charged the traditional rulers to cooperate with the government and Governor as the campaign is starting, adding that there must be no violence before during and after the election.

He said, ” without campaign, there is no election, without election there is no government and without government, there is no development.”

Speaking at the event, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim charged the government to continue to support and communicate with the traditional instructions to further enhance the security successes being recorded by the state government.

In his goodwill message, The Obaro of Kabba and chairman, Okun Area Traditional Council HRM Solomon Dele Owoniyi appealed to political office seekers not to use the election and campaign to import violence into Kogi state.

