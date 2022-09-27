Abuja residents commend FG on construction of pedestrian bridges

Residents of Kugbo, Nyanya, Check Point and MOPOL areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Mararaba in Nasarawa State have commended the Federal Government for the construction of pedestrian bridges at the Kugbo furniture market, Nyanya market and the extension of the one at MOPOL bus stop which has now eased pedestrians’ movement in the areas.

The ever-busy Abuja-Keffi Expressway has always been a beehive of vehicular and human traffic which has resulted in traffic gridlock around the aforementioned areas in recent years.

With the completion of the bridges, pedestrians including school children have heaved a sigh of relief as they now cross the express with ease to get to their various destinations.

They commended the Federal Government for yielding to their call by putting up the bridges in a record time and thereby saving the lives of the citizens.

A resident of the area, Obinna Christopher told Tribune Online“We want to commend the timely completion of these bridges by the government. They may not know what they have done for us but I want to say that this act will go a long way in saving people’s lives, especially the school children who will have to cross the expressway to and from their schools.

“Even for us adults, it is a big relief as it makes our journey easier and better to our workplaces during rush hours. But sadly, some are not using the bridges as they prefer to cross the expressway and risk their lives in the process.”

In a related development, the residents have also called on the government to find a lasting solution to perennial traffic gridlock around the royal dream and the building material market areas which is taking its toll on the people as they spend hours on the road.

They called on the Federal Government to direct the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and agencies like the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to patch the portions of the road to make it more motorable and save the number of hours spent by Nigerians on the road.

“The government will do well and a lot to fix these portions of the road for us to have a smooth ride to the office and reduce the number of man-hours wasted on this every day of the week even weekends. We get tired by the time we reach our various offices and we still experience same coming back from office. Government should please come to our aid as fast as they could,” Mr Samson Owolabi, a civil servant said.

