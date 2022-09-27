Ganduje wants removal of administrative bottlenecks in justice delivery

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Open defecation: Kano to facilitate building Kano govt inaugurates committee on teachers’ service elongation, Why I anointed Gawuna, Ganduje directs political appointees, Our Convention on course, Kano govt committed to eradicating drug abuse, Traditional institutions have role, Another girl killed in Kano, Ganduje mourns as 20, Ganduje advocates federal law prohibiting street begging, Kano set to sign judicial autonomy bill into law, Kano promotes 187 civil servants, retires 18, Why I kicked against, Kano to float new, Kano redeploys 11,000 civil servants to classrooms, Ganduje opposes legalisation of cannabis, Kano extends resumption date , hydro-power plant at Challawa Gorge Dam, Dissolution of Nigeria, Kano, Kano to redeploy 5,000 civil servants to classrooms, More governors are coming to APC, We’ll improve cattle rearing system in, Kano cannot pay, most peaceful state in Nigeria, Governors worried over attacks, Pays over N100M for results, seeks Kano Assembly’s approval, Kano identifies 509 health facilities Kano govt approves N1.2bn, Ganduje proposes 3-layered, Kano extends ban to clubs, No-fly zone, Kano govt to recruitment 56 medical doctors
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has advocated for the creation of an efficient system and structures which will remove administrative bottlenecks in the justice sector service delivery process.

He made the assertion while declaring open the maiden retreat for top management of the Federal Ministry of Justice held in Kano.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy and APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the theme of the event: “Enhancing system and structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for effective justice sector service delivery ” was well chosen having regard for the numerous challenges affecting the country.

According to a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwal, on Tuesday and Ganduje said, “The retreat therefore comes at appropriate time for the top management of the ministry to explore right mechanisms which will guide them in discharging the primary function of the ministry that is the administration of justice in the country.”

According to him, the retreat will achieve its objective of articulating activities and programmes which will change the present state of affairs by enhancing the efficiency and fairness of justice delivery, improved integrity, accountability, transparency across the sector, strengthening coordination and cooperation among the various stakeholders.

He also expressed appreciation to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for organising the retreat and holding it in Kano.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On his part, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, explained that the retreat will afford them the opportunity to do a review and self-assessment of their achievements, as well as to identify the challenges and areas requiring revitalisation and then come up with innovative ideas to enhance their capacities to be more efficient and effective in achieving their institutional mandate.

“I am assured that we have here with us in this retreat legal experts and management professionals who will share their wealth of knowledge and experience to keep us abreast with contemporary issues that could support us in actualising this mandate,” he said.


While appreciating Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for hosting the retreat, the minister noted that the Federal Ministry of Justice is cardinal to the agenda of the government to build a strong and diversified economy, improved infrastructure and combat corruption and insecurity.

 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Akeredolu flags-off health insurance scheme for Ondo workers

Latest News

I stand with Wike ― Ortom

Latest News

South-East is key to Nigeria’s economic progress ― Atiku

Latest News

ASUU loses 11 UNICAL lecturers within seven months

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More