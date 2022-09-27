Ganduje wants removal of administrative bottlenecks in justice delivery

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has advocated for the creation of an efficient system and structures which will remove administrative bottlenecks in the justice sector service delivery process.

He made the assertion while declaring open the maiden retreat for top management of the Federal Ministry of Justice held in Kano.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy and APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the theme of the event: “Enhancing system and structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for effective justice sector service delivery ” was well chosen having regard for the numerous challenges affecting the country.

According to a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwal, on Tuesday and Ganduje said, “The retreat therefore comes at appropriate time for the top management of the ministry to explore right mechanisms which will guide them in discharging the primary function of the ministry that is the administration of justice in the country.”

According to him, the retreat will achieve its objective of articulating activities and programmes which will change the present state of affairs by enhancing the efficiency and fairness of justice delivery, improved integrity, accountability, transparency across the sector, strengthening coordination and cooperation among the various stakeholders.

He also expressed appreciation to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for organising the retreat and holding it in Kano.

On his part, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, explained that the retreat will afford them the opportunity to do a review and self-assessment of their achievements, as well as to identify the challenges and areas requiring revitalisation and then come up with innovative ideas to enhance their capacities to be more efficient and effective in achieving their institutional mandate.

“I am assured that we have here with us in this retreat legal experts and management professionals who will share their wealth of knowledge and experience to keep us abreast with contemporary issues that could support us in actualising this mandate,” he said.





While appreciating Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for hosting the retreat, the minister noted that the Federal Ministry of Justice is cardinal to the agenda of the government to build a strong and diversified economy, improved infrastructure and combat corruption and insecurity.