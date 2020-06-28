Gov Bello attends burial rites of late Kogi CJ

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Kogi CJ APC, Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Gov Bello, Ajaokuta, court, Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Sunday paid his last respect to the state’s (CJ) Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajana who passed on earlier on Sunda.

Bello was at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja to witness the burial rites of the late Kogi (CJ) Chief Judge who died at age of 64.

The governor was accompanied by some of his aides including the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN); Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, and others.

He thanked Kogi sons and daughters in Abuja for sympathising with the family members of the late legal luminary during their trying moment.

ALSO READ: Ondo 2020: Ajayi alleges plot to remove him, Ondo Speaker

Governor Bello has earlier in his condolence message described the late Chief Judge as a legal icon who stood for the cause of justice and defended the Rule of Law while doing his best to smoothen collaboration between the Executive and Judicial arms of Governments as the State’s Chief Judge.

He noted that the late Chief Judge had also served at the National level in several capacities meritoriously.

Bello described Ajana as a fearless judge who was renowned for demanding discipline in his court and delivering thorough and sound judgments.

The Governor noted that Kogi State has lost a legal luminary who bestrode the heights of his chosen profession like a colossus and cast his shadow far beyond the confines of the state.

Bello condoles the immediate family of the late Kogi (CJ) Chief Judge and the state’s judiciary over the irreparable loss.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna fidaus and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Tribunal

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos
IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt
Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on  Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

JOBS! JOBS!! JOBS!!!, MAKE MONEY FROM HOME AND GET PAID IN DOLLARS WORKING FULLY FROM HOME. YOU WILL BE PAID DAILY. CLICK HERE LINK TO BE PART OF IT.

You might also like
Latest News

Late Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Ajanah to be buried in Abuja

Latest News

FRSC returns money to accident victim’s family in Kogi

Latest News

Former Kogi gov, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris mourns Justice Shaibu Atadoga

Latest News

Company embarks on construction of road, drainages for community in Kogi

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More