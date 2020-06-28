Gov Bello attends burial rites of late Kogi CJ

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Sunday paid his last respect to the state’s (CJ) Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajana who passed on earlier on Sunda.

Bello was at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja to witness the burial rites of the late Kogi (CJ) Chief Judge who died at age of 64.

The governor was accompanied by some of his aides including the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN); Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, and others.

He thanked Kogi sons and daughters in Abuja for sympathising with the family members of the late legal luminary during their trying moment.

Governor Bello has earlier in his condolence message described the late Chief Judge as a legal icon who stood for the cause of justice and defended the Rule of Law while doing his best to smoothen collaboration between the Executive and Judicial arms of Governments as the State’s Chief Judge.

He noted that the late Chief Judge had also served at the National level in several capacities meritoriously.

Bello described Ajana as a fearless judge who was renowned for demanding discipline in his court and delivering thorough and sound judgments.

The Governor noted that Kogi State has lost a legal luminary who bestrode the heights of his chosen profession like a colossus and cast his shadow far beyond the confines of the state.

Bello condoles the immediate family of the late Kogi (CJ) Chief Judge and the state’s judiciary over the irreparable loss.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna fidaus and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Tribunal

Fresh Crisis Looms In APC •Party To Resolve 170 Petitions, May Dissolve State Excos

IF what is brewing in Lagos will hold true for many troubled state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reconciliation bid of the national caretaker committee is likely to birth a fresh wave of crisis for… Read Full Story

Ajimobi’s Burial Site: Our choice of burial site not approved by Oyo govt —Family •We’ve granted them a waiver, but… —Govt

Fresh controversy over the final resting place of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi emerged on Saturday as sources close to the family accused the Oyo State government of not approving their choice place for the burial of the former governor… Read Full Story

APC Derailing From Founding Ideals — Tinubu