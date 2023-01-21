JUST IN: Hoodlums attack Accord guber candidate in Rivers

He said that while on the way hoodlums opened fire on him and his supporters

The Governorship Candidate of Accord in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was attacked Saturday at Etche Local Government Area with his bulletproof vehicle seriously damaged.

Lulu-Briggs himself has confirmed the attack saying he was informed that Accord Secretariat at Igbo Etche in the LGA was attacked and damaged and decided to visit the office.

He said that while on the way hoodlums opened fire on him and his supporters.

He expressed sadness about the turn of events in Rivers adding that the State has turned into a jungle.

He added that he attempted to call the Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong Okon but that his line was not going through.