The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has once again sent his heartfelt condolence to families of the victims of the boat disaster that claimed a lot of lives in an ill-fated boat mishap, on Wednesday, at Warra, Ngaski Loca Government Area of the state.

The boat was reported to have taken off from Loko-Mina in Nigeria State with no fewer than 140 passengers majority of whom are women and children were said to be heading to a local market in Warra, Kebbi State.

Meanwhile, the State government is collaborating with authorities of Ngaski Local Government and other relevant authorities to recover the remaining bodies, as those recovered so far have been buried immediately according to Islamic right and injections.

A source who would not like his name on print disclosed to Tribune Online that boat mishap is a yearly occurrence in that area, he, therefore, urged the Niger and Kebbi State governments to promulgate a law that will forbid passenger boats from over loading it with travellers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Gov Bagudu mourns victims of water disaster in Kebbi

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Gov Bagudu mourns victims of water disaster in Kebbi

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…