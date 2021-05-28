48 dead bodies recovered from Kebbi boat accident

No fewer than 48 dead bodies were recovered from the Kebbi State boat accident.

Recall, 100 people were reported to have drowned, while 20 people were rescued when a boat conveying about 160 passengers capsized in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor of the state Abubakar Muazu in an interview, on Thursday.

He said, “So far, a combined team of rescue operatives have discovered 48 dead bodies and the search for the other casualties is still ongoing around the river where the incident took place.”

Muazu also disclosed that the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant stakeholders are currently in the river trying to locate the remaining bodies.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of getting any of those who were involved in the accident alive.

“It would be difficult for anybody to remain alive while spending more than a day under the water,” he said.

