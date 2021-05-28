Again, two constables, one officer killed as gunmen attack police station in Delta

Three policemen were, at the wee hours of Friday, killed when gun-toting assailants invaded Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased cops were identified as two Police Constables and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

This is coming barely 48 hours after a patrol van was attacked and a police officer killed at Otulu/Akwuku-Igbo road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Hoodlums, it will also be recalled, barely two weeks ago, invaded the Police Divisional Headquarters at Nsukwa in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state killing three policemen and burning down the station.

It was gathered that the Friday attacked took place at about 1:30 a.m as the gunmen killed three policemen said to be on duty but could not cause further mayhem as they were repelled losing two men in the process.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the community from the Ndemili axis to wreak havoc on the police station, creating tension in the process.

It was gathered that the corpse of the ASP, believed to be a native of the Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, was later discovered in the bush within the neighbourhood by his colleagues who were combing the area for missing policemen who were on duty during the attack.

Meanwhile reacting to the incident in a telephone conversation, the Commissioner of Police, Ali Muhammed Ari, confirmed the incident but refuted claims that the ASP was killed by the gunmen.

According to him, the ASP died of high blood pressure in the hospital where he was conveyed for medical attention after the attack.

CP Ali, however, disclosed that two of the rampaging bandits also fell to the superior firepower of his men while others escaped with injuries into the woods, but added that the gunmen succeeded in escaping with the bodies of their men.

“Actually, what happened is that at about 1:45a.m, we got information about an attack on Umutu Police Station which was repelled by our men.

“Having put up that gallant fight, we lost two constables who were shot dead while an ASP died of a heart attack in the process. He wasn’t shot – which means that shock killed him. He was fuming from the mouth.

“So, we were able to repel the attack. Our men killed two of them but because they came with vehicles, they quickly moved their bodies away. But to the glory of God, the station is safe. No arm was lost,” CP Ari noted.

In a statement further issued by the Delta State Police Command through the image-maker, DSP Bright Edafe, the command said police operatives were able to repel the attack on the police station.

“The armed bandits, who came with the intention of causing mayhem and burning down the station and carting away arms, did not succeed, as they could not penetrate the station; no arm was lost, the station was not burnt, normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police is assuring members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for this act, and also urges members of the public to help with useful and timely information,” Edafe noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Again, two constables, one officer killed as gunmen attack police station in Delta

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Again, two constables, one officer killed as gunmen attack police station in Delta