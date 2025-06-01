Kwara 2027: Ladi Hassan flags off governorship bid

Ladi Hassan, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has officially launched his governorship ambition for the 2027 general elections in Kwara State with a prayer session held in Ilorin over the weekend.

The event saw prominent Islamic clerics emphasizing the importance of divine guidance and fear of God in political pursuits.

Sheikh Sulaiman Abubakar Soroh, the Grand Mukadam of Ilorin and a respected Islamic leader in the Ilorin Emirate, served as the guest lecturer at the prayer session.

He urged all political office seekers to place their complete trust in God for the realization of their ambitions, stressing God’s ultimate authority and control over all affairs.

“We must seek His guidance and support and rely solely on Him to handle all our affairs,” Sheikh Soroh stated.

Presiding over the service, the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Sheikh Abdullahi Abdulhamid, called on every politician in the state to “fear God’s judgement over their actions” as the electioneering campaign season approaches.

Sheikh Abdulhamid noted the heightened political consciousness among the populace. While affirming that Islamic clerics are not politicians, he added that they would “identify where there is ‘light’ and attend events held by such people,” suggesting a willingness to engage with individuals perceived to uphold positive values.

“Alhaji Ladi Hassan is not a stranger to us. We know him very well. If that is what he wants, may God give it to him (amen) because it will be to our advantage. It is not only in Ori-Okoh but also in Koro-Gbongan, in Fagba, even in Galadima House and at the palace of our Emir”, he said.

Also speaking, the PDP governorship aspirant said the prayer service was organized as a viable means of communicating with God who, he said has the divine power to influence earthly events.

“I believe in the divine intervention of Almighty Allah. I believe that with God, everything is possible. And when you talk of being qualified for the job. So many people are qualified. I am qualified and I have everything you can seek in a governor. But I’m not the only one who has it. So, you have to put your trust in God and pray that He gives it to you. It’s not about the power of money or about the power of somebody endorsing you. It’s not the power of godfathers because godfathers also look unto God. So, we all look unto Him. And I believe in that. That is why I decided that the first thing we should do, my team and I, is to put Almighty Allah first.

“This is the first outing I’m having as a gubernatorial aspirant. I decided to come to my country home where I was born to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah. The blessings of all my people and those we have been together in this journey.

“I’m not a pushover in politics. I’m not a young person when it comes to politics. I’ve been around for quite some time. But notwithstanding, it’s not how long, but how well. You have to seek divine intervention and talk to your God.

Alhaji Ladi Hassan was at different times, served as Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Special Assistant on Inter-governmental Affairs, Commissioner for Health, Chief of Staff, Government House, Chairman, KWSUBEB and chairman of federal boards.

Alhaji Hassan said he is still liked by ordinary people almost 10 years after leaving office, adding that he is a relatable person.

“It is God’s doing. I’m a grassroots person. If you look around now, you may not see big people here. There may not be many ‘political heavies’ here. But everybody is important to me. In politics, it is not about former chairman, former commissioner, former governor or former president but rather a game of numbers. I have the masses with me. These are my people. That’s my primary constituency. I believe in the masses, the talk was. That’s my focus in politics. Not money.

I want to see what I can give to my society. I want to see how I can uplift the poor people in our society and take them out of poverty.

Ahead of the primary elections of political parties, Alhaji Ladi Hassan also urged residents of Kwara State to carry out a thorough examination of the aspirants before choosing who to support in order to avoid getting into ‘one chance’.

Among politicians, associates, religious leaders that attended the prayer service include Barrister Tunde Olumoh, Alhaji Olanrewaju Mustapha, Alhaji Yekini Ilobu, Daudu Fagba, retired Justice S.O. Mohammed, Alhaji Ahmed Olufadi, Hon. Sule Onikijipa, Alhaji Tunde Raheem, and Alhaji Bolaji Owoiye, among others.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE