Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has showered encomium on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume as he turns 70.

Governor Umaru Bago in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, described the celebrant as a patriot, astute politician, and a true leader.

He acknowledged that the former Lawmaker has in no small measure contributed to nation-building and strengthening of Democracy in the Country.

The Governor also noted that the Septuagenarian has track records of good leadership as well as governance and has so far demonstrated intellectual capacity and administrative competence as the SGF.

According to him, “70 years is a milestone that is worth celebrating. I pray to God to protect the TV HV celebrant and grant him good health and more wisdom to continue his effective service to humanity”.

