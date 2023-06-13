The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his emergence as the President of the 10th Senate.

Abiodun in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Waheed Adesina, equally felicitated with the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass.

Akpabio, who was also a former governor of Akwa Ibom State was elected unopposed by his colleagues on Tuesday, while Barau Jibrin emerged as the Deputy President of the 10th senate.

The governor, who personally witnessed the elections both at the Senate and House of Representatives, also congratulated Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives with Hon. Benjamin Kalu becoming the Deputy Speaker.

Abiodun described the emergence of the new NASS leadership as the final fulfilment of the installation of transformational leadership in the country, which began with the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor added that the emergence of both Akpabio and Abbas as the leaders of the 10th NASS was in line with the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it was a testament to the confidence reposed in them by the party and their colleagues to steer the ship of the legislative arm of government.

Describing the new leadership as a round peg in a round hole, Governor Abiodun said Akpabio has a wealth of knowledge to deploy in managing the affairs of the senate having been a governor and a minister.

Hon. Abbas, the governor added has garnered the requisite legislative knowledge for a smooth working relationship with the executive.

He said that the combination of Akpabio and Abbas will help President Tinubu in his transformation agenda for the country.

He urged the lawmakers to collaborate with the leadership in foisting on the nation, a vibrant legislature, while also calling for a harmonious relationship with the executive in the quest to reposition and transform Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…