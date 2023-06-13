The Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon Idris Ahmed Wase has said he remained in the race to the last minute in the true spirit of democracy.

While accepting his nomination for the position Hon Wase expressed his strong belief that democracy should be allowed to thrive.

The former Deputy Speaker pointed out that he does not believe that the process of democracy should be truncated or the hands of members tied.

He said he was offering himself as Speaker of the House to serve as the voice of the voiceless in the country and be a true representative of the populace.

According to Hon Wase ”My respected colleagues, Members-Elect, I stand to first of all appreciate God Almighty for the journey so far in my life. We are very few, 360 among the over 200 million Nigerians to represent them and act on their behalf.

“Colleagues, I want to thank you and appreciate you for your support. I want to say that I believe democracy should thrive. I believe in equity, fairness and justice. I believe that Nigeria must move forward. I believe that we don’t need to truncate and tie our hands down.

“It is in the light of this that I pray that God Almighty continues from what our founding fathers have done.

“My heart bleeds as I see what is going on in the country. Colleagues, we all fought and continue to fight for democracy. I hereby submit myself to be the voice of the voiceless, to be the true representatives of the Nigerian populace, to be a co-partner in the Nigerian development project. I hereby accept the nomination”.

Speaking in the same way, Hon Sani Jaji who also contested the position said: “Today is a day of history, a day that all of us must reckon with democracy. This nomination comes to me as a source of concern and I feel excited that today on the 13 of June, I’m one of those who stand to protect and defend democracy.

“It’s like yesterday that we concluded the general election where all the political parties participated despite the fragile unity that we have in the country and by the grace of God we were able to overcome it.

“So this election will not be different from the other one. We stand to believe power is from God. Is only God that will give power to whoever he wishes and if given the opportunity we will do the needful. Dear Honourable Colleagues, I rise to accept the nomination by my Honourable colleagues wholeheartedly”.





The two lawmakers polled three votes against the winner, Hon Tajudeen Abass who polled 353 votes.

