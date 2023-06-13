All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Taraba South, have written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, appealing to him to consider the zone for ministerial and other top federal appointments.

In the letter, signed by Jamilu Bawa, Chairman Taraba APC Youth Forum on Monday, the stakeholders said Southern Taraba deserved such consideration as it had worked assiduously for APC’s victory in the state.

”It is in record that Southern Taraba APC produced the most elected office holders.

”Southern Taraba has become the APC zone, where a senator was produced and all the two House of Representatives members.

”The only APC senator in Taraba was produced from the southern zone and it is imperative to state here that, in the recent concluded presidential elections, the southern zone of Taraba performed optimally for the party with 81, 568 in the zone and 135, 165 votes garnered in the state for the presidential elections.”

The group, which congratulated Tinubu over his victory at the polls, prayed God to grant him wisdom to stir the affairs of the country and also expressed optimism that the Almighty would endow him with all the necessary tools and good health to lead Nigeria into greatness.

”Once again, we congratulate you on your inauguration and the birthing of the renewed hope administration.

”This letter could not have been written at a better time than now because, as congratulatory messages are pouring in, we are sure, you are already considering names with a view to forming a cabinet as soon the 10th assembly is inaugurated.

”As a committed progressive, cum determined democrat and one who possesses the spirit of rewarding hard work, this letter cannot wait for another time,” the letter read.

The APC youth group also drew the attention of the president to the ”actors” behind the performances of APC in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

”Before the elections, Mr President, the APC in Taraba had been enveloped in simultaneous crisis which was well pronounced. The cause of such crisis has been in public knowledge which we wouldn’t want to highlight here.





”The domino effect of the crisis, was blatant and revealing Mr President, despite the fact that you never came to Taraba for the presidential rally as done in other states of the federation.

” Some APC members in Taraba never allowed that to dampen their enthusiasm in supporting your candidacy, regardless of the use of religion to weaponise the campaigns then, Southern Taraba, even as a Christian-dominated hub in the state, remained the only place where a pre-election campaign rally for Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima took place.

”On Jan. 19, 2023, Mr President, Chief David Sabo Kente, Gen. A.T Ibrahim Rtd, Prof Dalhatu Sangari, Chief Ezekiel Irimiya Afukunyo, and a host of others, stormed Wukari and held what became the only political rally as part of your campaign programme, tagged: Southern Taraba Zinal Rally For Tinubu/Shettima.”

According to the stakeholders, the programme, which was sponsored by the aforementioned individuals, was the flashpoint and game changer for the APC in Taraba State.

”At this juncture sir, we like to state that in politics, reward is sacrosanct. We know that immediately the 10th assembly commences, Mr president will set up his government. Frankly, all APC stakeholders in Taraba State are befitting to be appointed to ministerial positions and other parastatals.

”But, Mr president it is also paramount to note that since the formation of APC in 2015, the Taraba Northern Zone has enjoyed all the three ministerial slots from the APC government. While the Central zone has also enjoyed several other leadership positions such as the chairmanship of the party and other federal appointments.”