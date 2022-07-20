Goods destroyed as fire razes primary school in Bayero university

Valuable goods, worth thousands of naira, were destroyed when a fire razed Staff Primary School of Bayero University, kano (BUK).

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state fire service, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, and a copy made available to pressmen on Wednesday in Kano.

The statement read, “On Tuesday, 19/07/2022, we received an emergency call at about 17:53 hours from Halliru Bello reporting a fire outbreak at BUK old side staff primary school.

It further disclosed, “our firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident by 17:58 hours.”

Abdullahi stated in the statement that “on their arrival, they found that a building of ground floor of about 200 X 200ft used as staff children primary school was razed.”

One block containing Headmaster’s office, men’s and women’s staff rooms were slightly affected, one store and one toilet were also affected.

With the good effort of our men, we successfully control the situation and stop the spreading of the fire to the other classes.

Abdullahi added that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

