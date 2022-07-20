Cocaine deal: NDLEA kicks against bail of Abba Kyari, others 

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been urged to refuse the application for the bail of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, and his co-defendants standing trial over their alleged involvement in the illicit drug deal.

Counsel to the Federal Government and the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sunday Joseph, made the submission on Wednesday while opposing the bail application for the former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the prosecution in its counter affidavit, DCP Abba Kyari and his co-defendants are flight risk and that the suspended DCP would tamper with the money laundering investigations and the witnesses lined up for the trial.

Dr Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel to Abba Kyari, urged the court to consider the recent attacks on the Kuje Correctional Service to grant his clients bail, even as he said the defendants would not interfere with any investigations of the Agency.

Meanwhile, the Court has adjourned till August 30, 2022, to rule on the bail applications.

